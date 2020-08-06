Live
Here are the latest live updates on novel coronavirus or COVID-19 worldwide:

1 hr 20:31

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases, Vietnam turns Danang Stadium into a field hospital to battle the outbreak

2 hr 19:50

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Signs inks deal with Chinese company Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products for the production of its potential coronavirus vaccine

3 hr 18:53

An Iran-bound cargo from Chinaship carrying essential medical supplies for the treatment of COVID-19 patients seized by US Warships