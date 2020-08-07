Indonesia confirmed 2,473 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Friday taking the tally in the nation to 121,226, as per the data from the website of the COVID-19 task force of the government.

The Southeast Asian country also added 72 new deaths on Friday, taking the total number to 5,593, the data showed. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire.

COVID-19 in Indonesia

The deadly has created a major stir around the world and has infected more than 19.1 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 715,000 people globally in more than 170 nations.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the disease as a vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021. The US is the worst affected nation due to te outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)