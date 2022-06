A California-based TikTok star has been found dead in the parking lot of a mall in Los Angeles. Cooper Noriega was dead hours after posting an eerie TikTok video about dying young. The 19-year-old boasted more than 2 million followers.

A passerby called 911 Thursday after discovering Cooper unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. We're told paramedics arrived on the scene shortly thereafter but were unable to revive the young social media star, according to TMZ.

More to follow.