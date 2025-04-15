Convicted Oregon Sex Offender Charged Over Murder-for-Hire Plot to Kill His Victim and Her Family

A man convicted of more than 70 charges related to child sex crimes in Oregon, has now been extradited to Florida after an alleged murder-for-hire plot failed.

The suspect, 64-year-old Leland Harper was first extradited from Lisbon, Portugal to Portland, Oregon back in 2021. Harper was accused of having a sexual relationship with a young girl for more than five years, starting when she was just 4 years old.

Harper was Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse Charges in Oregon, Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison Before Being Extradited to Florida on Additional Charges

In 2023, Harper was convicted of child sexual abuse charges and sentenced in Oregon to 25 years in prison. He was supposed to be locked up here in Oregon until 2052. But last July, Harper was extradited once again. This time to Sarasota, Florida because the years long sexual abuse of the minor also took place there.

However, Harper is now facing new charges of allegedly trying to hire a hit man to murder the girl he abused and her family.

Harper Offered $30K to Kill Victim and Her Family and to Stage it Like a Murder-Suicide, Leave Fake Confession Letter

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, they intercepted letters and recorded phone calls from prison where Harper offered someone $30,000 to murder his victim and her family, and make it look like her father committed a murder suicide.

The murder-for-hire plot also involved writing a fake confession using the father's email claiming it was him who abused his daughter, and not Harper. Investigators set up a fake bank account for the wire transfer. In March, investigators said Harper's wife allegedly wired that account the $30,000.

Investigators add they believe Harper wanted the murders to be committed before his Florida trial, in hopes he would be exonerated for the sex crimes he was convicted of here in Oregon. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said they have been working closely with the Florida investigators.

With this evidence, along with photos, jail recordings and tablet messages, Harper has been charged with four counts of solicitation to commit premeditated murder.