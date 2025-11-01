Convicted Oklahoma Child Sex Offender Who Faked His Death, Arrested in New York After 13 Years on the Run

Anthony Lennon, a convicted child sex offender from Moore who faked his death at a Super 8 Motel in 2012, has been captured in Canton, New York, after spending 13 years on the run.

"It just sticks with you. Some cases never leave you — and he was one of the worst I ever dealt with," said former Moore Police Department detective Dustin Horstkoetter, who worked on the case. Hearing of Lennon's capture, Horstkoetter said, "I've got chills just thinking about it."

Lennon, who had been listed among Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's top 10 most wanted fugitives, was known for his cunning. "He wasn't stupid — actually, he was pretty intelligent. So this doesn't surprise me," Horstkoetter noted.

Before vanishing, Lennon staged a fake death scene at a Super 8 Motel in March 2012, leaving behind footprints and his own blood to mislead investigators. "He took elaborate steps — the blood found at the scene was confirmed to be his," explained Moore Police Chief Todd Gibson.

According to U.S. Marshal Johnny Kuhlman, Lennon used numerous aliases during his 13 years as a fugitive. While he was finally tracked down and arrested in Canton, Horstkoetter believes he may have moved between multiple locations over the years. "I don't think for a second that was the only place he hid after disappearing," he said.

Reflecting on Lennon's crimes, Horstkoetter expressed deep concern about potential unknown victims. "Knowing he's finally behind bars and won't harm kids anymore is a relief," he said. "But it scares me to think what he's been doing all this time. I genuinely worry about other victims out there."

Lennon is currently being held in Syracuse, New York, as authorities arrange his extradition back to Oklahoma to face court proceedings.