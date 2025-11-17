Convicted Felon Fatally Shoots Girlfriend in Doorway, Tells Cops He Shot a Burglar

A man who called 911 to report he shot a woman breaking into his house has now been charged over the slaying of his girlfriend.

Jeffrey Rogers, 25, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Bria McNeal-Williams.

Rogers Called 911 Saying He Shot a Woman Trying to Break into His Home

On Thursday, West Precinct officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to a 911 call just after 12:15 p.m., claiming a woman was shot while breaking into a Birmingham residence in the 2000 block of 10th Street in Pratt City,

When officers arrived at the scene, they found McNeal-Williams unresponsive. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service pronounced her dead at 12:30.

Officer De'Rell Freeman said Rogers called 911 and told dispatchers that he shot someone at his home while they were trying to break in. The city's gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – also registered multiple rounds discharged.

Investigation Revealed Victim Wasn't Trying to Break in and That the Suspect and the Victim were in a Relationship

Freeman said the investigation showed that McNeal-Williams was not trying to break in but that the victim and suspect were dating. Rogers was detained Thursday pending the ongoing investigation and formally charged on Saturday.

Rogers is also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm because he is a convicted felon. He is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail