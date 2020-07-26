Singer Doja Cat who has been in the news because of her controversial statements than her songs is back to making headlines. The singer who had ridiculed coronavirus has tested positive for COVID-19. Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, who is popularly known as Doja Cat confirmed the news of her being infected by the coronavirus. "I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don't know how I got it but I got it," the singer said.

Explaining her condition the singer-songwriter said that she freaked out for four days but assured that she was doing better. "I'm okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout but I'm fine now," she said.

Earlier in March, the singer had posted a video on her Instagram account speaking about coronavirus. She had compared COVID-19 to flu. She said in the video that she was not scared of living in the world affected by the pandemic.

I Don't Give a F*ck About Corona: Doja Cat

"I'm gonna get corona and then I'm gonna get a Corona, cause I don't give a fuck about corona, b*tch. It's a flu! Ya'll are p*ssies. Well, has she had her Corona yet?", she could be seen telling in the video. Ironically, while announcing that she has tested positive for COVID-19, she used the term freakout as against what she thought of COVID-19 when she had posted the video.

In the March video, she went on to prescribe a remedy for COVID-19. "You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that's all you gotta do," she had told.

Her statement on coronavirus was not the first speech that resulted in a controversy. When the entire world was chanting Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd in the hands of a white police officer, Doja Cat was seen in a video taking part in a white supremacist chat room called Tinychat. She was seen using racial slurs.

Before this, Doja Cat was also slammed for use of homophobic language on Twitter back in 2018. "I called a couple of people f——ts when I was in high school in 2015 does this mean I don't deserve support?" she wrote on Twitter. "I've said f——t roughly 15 thousand times in my life. Does saying f—-t mean you hate gay people? Do I hate gay people? I don't think I hate gay people. Gay is ok," her 2018 tweet had read.

When criticized, she had defended her use of words receiving more flak from netizens. Hate comments became rampant, forcing her to tender an apology, later.