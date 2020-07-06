Actor Nick Cordero died due to COVID-19 complications on Sunday in Los Angeles. The broadway actor, who gave hit musicals like Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway, had been nominated for the prestigious Tony awards.

He was receiving treatment in the Cedars-Sinai hospital for 90 days, after having his right leg amputated. The 41-year-old actor's complications began on March 30 as he was sent to the emergency room where he suffered setbacks such as mini-strokes, blood clots and sepsis infections. He received treatments like tracheostomy and temporary pacemaker implant, reported the Guardian.

He was on ventilator support in recent days. Doctors were thinking of a double lung transplant before he succumbed to the illness.

'Another Angel in Heaven'

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots posted on Instagram saying "God has another angel in heaven now...Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband."

Kloots used to send him daily videos of her and their one-year-old son, Elvis. She had said that Cordero was not so conscious to understand what was happening, but he would respond by looking up and down as and when he was alerted.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $600,000 for his medical expenses.

Tributes

Many celebrities paid tribute to Cordero and urged people to contribute to the family.