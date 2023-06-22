From Controversial Singer Choi Sung-Bong to Sulli, 5 K-Pop Idols Who Died Young

The year 2023 has witnessed the deaths several K-Pop stars including the recent tragic demise of controversial singer Choi Sung Bong, who died at the age of 33 at Seol. Choi Sung Bong had been in the news for his controversy involving his health. He claimed that he was battling cancer but it was later revealed that he lied about being terminally ill. K-Pop industry has been shaken by one-after other incidence of young talented artists taking drastic steps for reasons unknown. Let us read about few other K-Pop icon who died young in recent years:

Choi Sung Bong: Choi Sung Bong was found dead at his residence in Yeoksam-dong district of southern Seoul. Police suspect he died of suicide. He was found dead in his house in at 9:41 a.m, on Tuesday. South Korean news agency Yonhap had reported that Choi Sung Bong posted a message on his YouTube channel before his death, leading to the belief that he died by suicide. The police is investigating his death.

Moon Bin : The death of Astro member Moon Bin has sent shockwaves through Korean entertainment. His manager discovered the 25-year-old idol dead in his flat in southern Seoul early in the morning. Moonbin, the band's main dancer, lead vocalist, and centre, is far from the only K-pop idol to die in his twenties. He was popular among gen-z for his looks and talent.

Haesoo: Another young K-Pop idol Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room on 15th May 2023. Police stated she died by suicide. A suicide note was also recovered newr her body. Haesoo was a trot singer and was popular in South Korea. After making her Kpop debut in 2019, she rose to face after appearing in The Trot Show, AM Plaza, and Gayo Stage. She released her single album, My Life I Will which garnered praise from her fans.

Kim Jong Hyun: Kim Jong-hyun was the lead singer of Shinee, a popular second-generation boyband. In December 2017, he was discovered unconscious inside an apartment in Seoul and was rushed to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. He was declared dead. He was only 27 years old when he died. According to reports, he inhaled toxic fumes or smoke after some coal briquettes were discovered burnt on a frying pan in the apartment.

Sulli: A smile so bright that she was called 'One Million Dollar Smile. Choi Jin-ri, better known as Sulli, was the girl group f's visual (x). Her manager, who was also her brother, discovered her body hanging in her flat. Prior to her death, she was diagnosed with severe depression and panic disorder. Sulli was one of the few vocal feminists in K-pop, aside from her stunning visuals. In 2018, she spoke out in support of Comfort Woman Day, which honours victims of sexual slavery during the Japanese occupation.