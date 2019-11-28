Osé, the sex toy from sex tech start-up, Lora DiCarlo, which stirred controversy at the Computer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, is now available for pre-order. Osé, formerly known as Vela, is essentially a sexual wellness product that ditches traditional vibration for advanced micro-robotic technology.

Osé mimics the sensation of a human mouth, tongue, and fingers, in order to produce a blended orgasm for women. The product adapts to the unique anatomy of the user for a custom fit that stimulates both pleasure points: the clitoris and the G-spot.

The Osé stands out not only for its hands-free, blended-orgasm, micro-robotic approach to female pleasure but also for its sleek design. It's a sleek silicone device with a bulb-like protrusion on one end that stays outside the body, on the clitoris, while the massager strokes the G-spot internally.

Lora DiCarlo announced that it has started accepting pre-orders for the device from those who have already signed up for the product, or users who sign up today. Osé is priced at $290 and will be available for purchase to the general public on 2 December 2019. It will start shipping in four to six weeks; sometime in mid-January. You can find out more about Osé on Lora DiCarlo's website.

CES Award Controversy

The sex toy grabbed headlines earlier this year after winning an innovation award in the robotics category at CES. However, the organization that heads the event, the Computer Technology Association (CTA), rescinded the award and banned the product from being displayed at the event.

The CTA cited that the award was revoked because the product did not fit into any of its existing product categories. However, the female-led start-up's CEO, Lora Haddock, wasn't going to go down without a fight.

She responded with a blog post, calling out the CTA for its hypocrisy by citing examples, including the fact that it allowed pornographic companies to exhibit VR titles at the event, and has previously recognized male-focused sexual wellness products This prompted the CTA to return the award.