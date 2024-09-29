Controversial 43-Foot 'Crooked and Obscene' Trump's Unclothed Statue Unveiled Near Las Vegas Ahead of Kamala Harris Rally

A 43-foot-tall unclothed statue resembling former President Donald Trump has made headlines after being installed near Las Vegas. Erected just outside the city along Interstate 15, the statue appeared ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming rally on Sunday, September 29. The colossal figure, named "Crooked and Obscene," is reportedly a nod to the controversies surrounding Trump, according to sources cited by TMZ. The display is already causing a stironline and attracting curious onlookers.

What We Know About the Trump Statue

The statue, made of foam and reinforced with rebar, weighs approximately 6,000 pounds. It portrays Trump in a compromising position, reminiscent of similar statues from his 2016 presidential campaign. The installation is part of the "Crooked and Obscene Tour," which will travel across the U.S. The creators aimed to spark conversations about the upcoming November elections. Although it's uncertain how long the statue will remain in place, it may stay up until Election Day.

Public Reactions to the Statue

Reactions to the installation have been mixed. Some residents of Las Vegas have taken photos with the statue, while others find it unsettling. A Twitter user commented, "Who thought this was a good idea? I can't imagine driving by that every day." Another user humorously declared, "I'm voting for the unclothed guy on the freeway!" Several people compared the scene to the story "The Emperor's New Clothes," where a vain leader unknowingly exposes himself to the public.

Political Context

The statue's unveiling closely mirrors a strategic move by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) earlier this month. On the same day as Trump's September 13 rally in Las Vegas, the DNC launched a series of Vice President Kamala Harris campaign ads, some inspired by pop star Taylor Swift, across Las Vegas and New York City. With Harris set to rally in Nevada this weekend, Trump's visual presence along the freeway seems like a symbolic counterattack.

Statues from Trump's 2016 Campaign

This isn't the first time Trump has been depicted in such a manner. During his 2016 presidential bid, a series of unclothed Trump statues appeared in major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. One of those statues was sold at auction in 2018 for $28,000 and is now displayed in a Haunted Museum. The controversial nature of these sculptures has stirred debate every election cycle since their initial appearance.

No Official Response from Trump

As of now, neither Trump nor his campaign has commented on the new statue. The artwork continues to gain attention, with some calling for its removal. One social media user posted, "Please get law enforcement in Nevada to take down the statue mocking Trump." Despite the backlash, it seems likely the figure will remain a focal point for political discussions as Election Day approaches.

This unclothed Trump statue is sure to keep drawing attention as it stands looming over the highway, fueling both curiosity and controversy.