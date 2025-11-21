'Controlling' Kansas City Man Called Girlfriend 18 Times Before Shooting Her Dead at Party He Told Her Not to Go to

A Kansas man fatally shot his 20-year-old girlfriend after repeatedly calling and messaging her in a fit of anger while she attended a party he didn't want her to go to, say authorities.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Kevin Calamaco-Morales has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm in connection with the death of Ana Juarez.

Witness statements in the affidavit indicate that Juarez was at a Halloween party in the early hours of Nov. 1 when Calamaco-Morales began bombarding her phone with calls and texts.

One partygoer told police they noticed Juarez repeatedly declining the incoming calls before hearing someone outside shouting her name. Another friend told officers they believed the relationship was unhealthy and that Calamaco-Morales often grew angry when Juarez went to gatherings or "house parties" during the holiday.

The affidavit states that the friend recalled Juarez confiding that Calamaco-Morales was controlling, frequently demanding to know her whereabouts, monitoring what she did, and placing restrictions on her activities. Earlier in the week, Juarez allegedly said she initially hesitated to go out for Halloween because "Kevin wouldn't let her."

Police say Calamaco-Morales learned where Juarez was that night and began contacting her, allegedly placing 18 phone calls within two minutes starting around 4:21 a.m. He also sent a series of hostile messages, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say Calamaco-Morales went to the home where the party was taking place and shot Juarez as she stepped out onto the front porch. The friend who spoke to police said she believed he was the shooter, citing his behavior toward Juarez, her refusal to comply with his demands, and the fact that she had previously seen him with firearms.

Several witnesses identified Calamaco-Morales as the suspect, leading officers to his residence, where he was taken into custody. He was booked into jail by Kansas City police on a $500,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Dec. 16.