Conservatives are Mad After Photo Shows Texas Democrats Carrying 'Miller Lite' Crate as They Flee State to Block Republican Voting Law

Miller Lite is making waves on social media after a crate was spotted on a bus filled with Democrats who flew to Washington DC to block the Texas voter suppression bill.

House Democrats decided to leave the state of Texas for Washington, D.C. in a bid to prevent the Texas legislature from voting on a bill meant to legalize voting restrictions. The reason, as explained by Texas state Rep. James Talarico, was simple.

"My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill. We're flying to DC to demand Congress pass the For The People Act and save our democracy," he tweeted.

"We're prepared to stay out of Texas for the rest of the session. This decision wasn't easy. Many of my colleagues left kids, elderly parents, & sick loved ones. Many are risking their day jobs & their seats in the House. But we won't sit by & watch democracy wither on the vine," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

However, as the Democrats fled their home state, a social media user shared a photo of the group in a bus, revealing a case of Miller Lite occupying one of the seats.

Twitter Reactions

Republicans immediately seized on the opportunity to criticize the Democrats for abandoning their constituents.

Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick who tweeted out the photo along with the caption: "Smiling House Dems fly off to DC on a private jet with a case of Miller Lite, breaking House quorum, abandoning their constituents, while the Senate still works. It's my hope that Senate Dems report tomorrow to do what they were elected to do. We will vote on #SB1."

Better Miller Lite than "Democracy Lite," Rep. Lloyd Doggett replied to Gov. Patrick's post.

You literally ran away from your jobs to drink some miller lite and avoid working. you are not a hero. you're cheating your voters," tweeted the Blaze editor Jessico O'Donnell.

"So instead of showing up to work for the constituents that elected them and pay their salaries, Texas Democrats grabbed some Miller Lites and hopped on a flight to DC," The Daily Caller wrote.

While the Miller Lite might have made conservatives irate, there were some on the other side who sided with the Democrats. Here are some of the tweets: