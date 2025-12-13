Connecticut Woman Accused of Poisoning Her Husband Previously Faked Paternity Test to Keep Him from Gaining Custody of Their Child

The Connecticut woman who was accused of trying to poison her estranged husband with antifreeze chemicals amid a contentious custody battle allegedly faked a paternity test to prevent him from gaining custody of at least one of their children.

As previously reported, Kristen Hogan, 33, allegedly poisoned her husband's wine and iced tea in August, using ethylene glycol, a chemical used in antifreeze.

Hogan's husband told investigators he believed she spiked the drinks while he wasn't home and left them in the refrigerator for him to consume. He ultimately had to be hospitalized, and police say that while Hogan initially denied responsibility, she later confessed to doing it.

Hogan Claimed Her Husband was Not the Child's Father, Brought Her Nephew for the Paternity Test to Fake the Results

According to police, years ago, Hogan tried a different approach to keep her estranged husband from gaining custody of one of their kids – by faking the results of a paternity test.

According to an arrest warrant shared by Connecticut State Police, Hogan — who has two children, one boy and one girl — told the judge in their custody case in June 2021 that her husband was not the biological father of her children. While his paternity of the girl was conclusively proven in January 2021, the paternity of the boy had still not been confirmed, and in March 2023, a paternity test was ordered.

Hogan purported to bring her son to a lab for that paternity test in April 2024, but a private investigation firm — without Hogan's awareness — had been hired to follow her. According to the arrest warrant, the investigators' report determined that Hogan had actually brought her nephew — not her son — to the lab for testing.

In addition to identifying the boy as Hogan's sister's son on social media, the investigators noted that the boy they had seen with Hogan at the lab that day was later returned to Hogan's sister, who was also surveilled.

"During this period, the younger male child that had been observed at the appointment location was observed and overheard by [an investigator] addressing the subject's sister as 'Mommy,'" the report said.

Hogan's Family was Unaware That Her Nephew was Used to Falsify a DNA Test

The investigators' report said that Hogan's mother accompanied her to the lab, but stayed in the car while Hogan went inside. The investigators said that neither Hogan's sister nor her mother seemed to be aware that Hogan allegedly used her nephew for the paternity test — and that they were not happy when they found out about it.

"[Hogan's sister] stated that she was unaware her children were brought to [testing company] Paymer and Associates on 04/23/2024," the report said, conveying a conversation between an investigator and Hogan's sister that took place on Monday.

"[Hogan's sister] stated she learned of this issue through reading court documents and upon discovering that her children were used to falsify a DNA test she became angry. [Hogan's sister] stated that since she became aware of the entirety of this situation, she has had minimal contact with Kristen Hogan."

A lawyer for Hogan's mother also told police that the mother "was unaware that Kristen Hogan planned to bring her sister's son to get a DNA test," the warrant says. A former boyfriend of Hogan's — who had lived with her and her children — also identified the boy taken to the lab as Hogan's nephew, and not her son.

Hogan Charged with Perjury, Tampering with Evidence

After a December 2024 hearing at which the surveillance footage was shown, the warrant says, the judge "ultimately determined that Hogan was not presenting a truthful testimony" about the DNA test.

Hogan has now been charged with perjury and tampering with evidence. According to police, Hogan turned herself in on Thursday and posted $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23. Hogan's attempted murder case is still pending. According to the case docket, her next court date is Jan. 27, 2026.