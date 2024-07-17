Connecticut Teen Charged with Killing On-Again Off-Again Girlfriend by Running Her Over After Drunken, Violent Night Out

A Connecticut teen killed his girlfriend last year following a drunken, violent night that ended with him running her over with his truck, according to local authorities.

Cooper Ouellette, now 19, turned himself in on Friday, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS affiliate WFSB on Monday. Ouellette was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Sophie Ringquist, 17, on May 21, 2023. He was released after he posted a $50,000 bail.

Ouellette and Ringquist Were in a Tumultuous On-Again Off-Again Relationship

The two were in a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship ahead of May 20, 2023, when Ouellette picked up Ringquist before a party in Terryville, police said. On the way, Ouellette illegally bought alcohol while underage and distributed it to teens at the gathering, according to investigators.

At the party, Ouellette and Ringquist got into a heated argument, prompting him to kick her with his boots and shove her against the side of his truck, according to the arrest warrant. Though Ringquist tried to find another ride home, Ouellette insisted on taking her, police said.

'I'm Scared,' Ringquist Texted Her Friend Before Her Death

When the two finally left the party, Ouellette drove erratically, cops said. At one point, Ringquist began recording a video from the vehicle, showing her slowly opening the passenger's door, according to police. At that point, Ouellette stomps on the gas and floors it and Ringquist appears to fall out of the truck, investigators said.

A thud was heard and it appeared that the truck hit Ringquist and knocked to the ground, then Ouellette left, as reported by NBC Connecticut. Ringquist was seen with a bloody nose and a red mark on a face in a Snapchat photo she sent to several friends. She also texted someone, "I'm scared," according to police.

Citing cell phone data, state police said it appeared that Ringquist was on foot in the area where she was struck, and Ouellette headed back to her and she got back into his truck.

The arrest warrant goes on to state that surveillance camera images from around 11:50 p.m. showed Ouellette lifting Ringquist from his front passenger seat and moving her, then he ran through an open garage door before calling for help.

Ringquist Died of Blunt Impact Injuries of the Torso

Ringquist's parents took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m., police said. According to investigators, when they interviewed Ouellette he demonstrated concern for Ringquist and showed little emotion when told she was dead.

The office of the chief medical examiner determined that she died of blunt impact injuries of the torso and ruled her death a homicide. When Ouellette spoke with police, he said he was going around 10 miles per hour and she jumped out of his truck, the arrest warrant states. He is due in court next on July 29.