Connecticut Police Officer Resigns, Arrested After Getting Caught Stealing Money During Major Drug Bust

A 21-year-old veteran of the Bridgeport Police Department resigned from the force after he was caught stealing money during a major drug bust.

Christopher Martin, 54, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree larceny and tampering with evidence. He was released on a $10,000 bond, pending arraignment in Superior Court. Martin submitted his resignation as paperwork was being prepared for his suspension without pay.

"My office is also committed to maintaining the integrity of law enforcement in this district," State's Attorney Joseph T. Corradino said. "We will move swiftly and resolutely in the face of any alleged misconduct."

Martin Arrested After He Was Seen Moving Cash from His Sock to His Pocket

The drug bust was the culmination of an investigation that spanned over three monthsinto narcotics distribution in Bridgeport. Corradino said investigators seized nearly two kilograms of cocaine and six firearms, along with cash.

Martin was arrested after an inspector from the State's Attorney's Office discovered that $500 previously documented in a suspect's vehicle had been removed, Corradino said.

Operations were immediately halted and a search for the missing money commenced, when an inspector said he saw Martin move a wad of cash from his sock to his pants pocket. Martin was later found to be in possession of the $500 and was arrested by Bridgeport police.

"The Bridgeport Police Department took immediate action by arresting him upon becoming aware of his actions," Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia said in a statement Friday morning. "Former Officer Martin immediately submitted his resignation prior to being suspended without pay and participating in an immediate due process hearing. The Bridgeport Police Department will not and does not condone officers who violate their oath of office by engaging in criminal activity."

Former Bridgeport Police Chief's Corruption Scandal

The Bridgeport Police Department has previously faced accusations of corruption. Martin's arrest comes about 14 months after former police chief Armando J. Perez and former personnel director David Dunn were charged with conspiring to rig the police chief selection process to ensure Perez got the top job. Both were convicted in federal court earlier this year and sentenced to prison.