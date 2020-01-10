For the uninitiated Yoongi, stage name Suga is a rapper for BTS. But ask die-hard fans, the ARMY will tell you that nobody can deny the raw appeal of fiery Min Yoongi.

And that is exactly why BTS chose to kick off their upcoming Map of the Soul: 7 comeback on Thursday with Yoongi's "Interlude: Shadow."

BTS's upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, gave the K-pop fans a glimpse of what is yet to come and to say the least Yoongi's performance in "Shadow" has left the fans of the boy band mesmerized.

BTS released the comeback trailer on Big Hit's YouTube channel on January 9. The trailer comes in the form of a new song, titled "Interlude: Shadow" sang entirely by Suga, aka Min Yoongi.

Born in Daegu (the fourth largest city in South Korea), the 26-year-old BTS rapper joined Big Hit Entertainment as a music producer for 3 years before he debuted with the other members of BTS in 2013 at the age of 17.

The BTS fans know that Yoongi may look cold at first but behind the rough exterior, he is a super sweet boy who cares a lot for his fans. The K-pop singer who is said to have run away from his parents has been open about his mental health issues and this is exactly why the ARMY adores him.

And in the three-minute song, Yoongi has not only showcased his rapping skill but his versatility was visible in the way he intermixed Korean and English. Since the release of "Interlude: Shadow" fans have been discussing the meaning of the song.

The song "Shadow" takes the fans on a thought-provoking journey of fame, dreams, aspirations, and expectations.

"I wondered every day how far I'd go.I came to my sense and I find myself here. Shadow at my feet. Look down, it's gotten even bigger. I run but the shadow follows," he raps in Korean.

Decoding Shadow song meaning

There is a reason why BTS is hailed as such a phenomenal boy band. It is because BTS always makes an effort to be thought-provoking with its songs that are layered with meaning, hidden clues and messages.

The "Interlude: Shadow" MV seems to convey that among many things, one of the focus of the song is about Yoongi trying to balance being Min Yoongi vs Suga? The singer it seems doesn't want his idol persona to overshadow him as Min Yoongi. He doesn't want to lose himself. Simply put he doesn't want his fame to get to his head.

The music video shows obsessed fans hounding Yoongi with flashing cameras. The scene shows saesangs stalking the BTS members even in the confines of their private rooms.

The BTS also seems to be requesting the fans to enjoy their concerts instead of recording the show. It seems BTS is sending a message to the fans through the song.

What do you think? Let us know if you think there is more to what BTS has to say: