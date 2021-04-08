Congressman Ron Paul Caught Wearing Pair of Daisy Dukes with Suit Jacket during Zoom Interview

Former congressman Ron Paul was caught wearing Daisy Duke short shorts under his suit jacket during an interview with political podcast Doug Casey's Takeon Wednesday. Paul, 85, was appearing for a Zoom interview in a blue suit jacket and a white button down shirt. However, he gave viewers a peek at his tight shorts the moment he stood up at the end of the interview.

According to the New York Post, the short shorts were quickly spotted by viewers who initially thought the legendary Libertarian was wearing boxers. The video has since gone viral with Paul becoming a subject of joke on social media.

Viewers Shocked

Paul and the other panelists had just finished discussing the future of personal liberty, when Paul rolled his chair back from the camera and showed just how much liberty his tiny jeans allowed his slightly tanned, thighs to enjoy. Some viewers initially had thought the fresh take on business casual were boxers, but a closer look later on revealed that they are a pair of short jeans cinched with a black belt.

Although the video ended immediately after Paul showed his Daisy Duke short shorts, viewers were left in splits. Understandably, it didn't take much time for the video to make it to other social media platforms and it soon went viral with #RonPaulDaisyDuke trending almost throughout the day.

During the interview, the libertarian stressed on one of his favorite topics, including how Americans should continue their pursuit of freedom regardless of the current political climate. "The only issue that matters will be our liberties," Paul said.

Remaining Nonchalant

Paul served as congressman for Texas from 1976 until 2013. He also ran as presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party and Republican Party in three separate races and received one electoral vote from a faithless elector in the 2016 presidential election.

That said, he hasn't changed much over the years. During the interview, Paul discussed topics including personal liberties and the divisiveness perpetuating American politics. "They elected Nixon to stop the war in Vietnam and after he was elected, 34,000 more Americans were still killed. Those are problems. But in some ways, philosophically, I think we're in worse shape," Paul said.

"There's nothing more exciting than finding a liberal that would agree with, say a libertarian, view on some civil liberty issue or some war issue," he added. Much like Paul, his son, Rand, too has courted controversy over the years. Rand is a Tea Party Republican who has served as a US Senator for Kentucky since 2011 and has recently sparred with Dr. Anthony Fauci over vaccinated people being required to wear masks amid the pandemic.