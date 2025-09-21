Confidence Queen Episode 6 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Confidence Queen episode 6 will air on TV Chosun on Sunday (September 21) at 10:30 PM KST. Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho's transformation into mysterious top surgeon Rachel and her first assistant Daniel takes a turn for the worse in the upcoming chapter. According to the production team, the episode will offer both tension and comedy.

People in Korea can watch this crime comedy drama on TV or stream it on Coupang Play. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Prime Video.

The mini-series is a remake of the original Japanese 2018 drama, Confidence Man JP. It revolves around three con artists as they target individuals from all walks of life. The K-drama is set against the backdrop of the financial sectors and real estate. Screenwriter Hong Seung Hyun wrote the script with Kim Da Hye. It is scheduled to air a new episode on TV Chosun every Saturday and Sunday.

The K-drama stars Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk. Min Young portrays Yoon Yi Rang, the team leader with an IQ of 165. Jong Hyuk appears as Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of this team of con artists. Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise.

Here is everything to know about Confidence Queen episode 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Confidence Queen will return with a new episode on tvN on Sunday (September 21) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Confidence Queen episode 6:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho enter the operating room for a real surgery. The newly released stills capture the shock and anxiety of the two fake doctors after they deal with a real patient. A photo shows blood spattering on Yoon Yi Rang, but she confidently handles the situation.

"It'll be a great scene filled with both comedy and tense vibes," the producers shared.