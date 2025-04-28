The Conclave: How and When is the Next Pope Elected?

The secretive Papal Conclave, the process to select Pope Francis's successor, could take place in the upcoming week. Preparations for the time-honored procedure have already begun by closing the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. The chapel has been closed to the public in preparation for the conclave to choose the next leader of the Romantic Catholic Church.

The chapel will remain closed until the red-robed cardinals elect the next leader. Cardinals from different countries will gather at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. The voting process has varied from a few days to several years.

Here is everything about the secretive Papal Conclave, including the date, venue, procedure, and possible candidates.

Date and Venue

Pope Francis, who was the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for 12 years, died on Easter Monday (April 21) due to a stroke, following respiratory illness for a long time. His funeral took place in St. Peter's Square on Saturday (April 26). The secretive papal conclave will take place after nine days of mourning to elect the next leader.

According to Vatican officials, the conclave could begin on Wednesday (May 7) and last until the cardinals elect the new leader. Usually, the conclave starts after the Novemdiales (nine days in Latin) period. The voting for a new pope takes place exclusively in the Sistine Chapel. The chapel remains closed until the conclusion of the selection to maintain secrecy.

"So, that total secrecy may be ensured about everything said or done there in any way pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the election of the Supreme Pontiff," Today reported, quoting the Apostolic Constitution.

Participants of the Papal Conclave

Although there are 252 cardinals in total, only 135 red-robed cardinals can take part in the selection process. This is because there are specific restrictions on the participants of the Papal Conclave. Apostolic Constitution by Pope Paul VI states that bishops over 80 cannot enter the conclave. Meanwhile, Vatican press office reported that 108 out of 135 cardinals participating in the conclave were appointed by Pope Francis.

Procedure

The Roman Catholic cardinals would gather in the Sistine Chapel after celebrating mass in St. Peter's Basilica. They would isolate themselves behind the locked doors of this chapel. Typically, isolation was practiced to shield the electors from the influence of powerful families and Roman leaders. The cardinals cannot access public contact, including phones, emails, or television.

The participants of the conclave cast their votes through handwritten notes on slips of paper. Four ballots are conducted daily. The voting concludes when a candidate garners two-thirds of the votes. The cardinals gather for closed-door discussions until a final decision is made.

Meanwhile, thousands of religious followers wait outside the chapel in anticipation. Each time the ballet ends with no candidate selection, batches of paper slips are burned using chemicals to form black smoke from the chappal chimney. When white smoke becomes visible from the chappal chimney, the public will know that a new pope has been elected.

Duration

The total duration of the conclave has varied from days to years. The voting for Pope Benedict and Pope Francis lasted two days. The selection of Pope Pius X concluded in five days, and the longest conclave took place in the 13th century when Pope Gregory was elected as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church. It took two years and nine months to conclude the conclave.

Possible Candidates

Cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle - the former archbishop of Manila, Cardinal Pietro Parolin - the Vatican diplomat, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson - the Vatican official and the president of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, Cardinal Peter Erdo - the former president of the Council of Bishops Conferences of Europe, Jean-Marc Aveline - Archbishop of Marseille, Cardinal Angelo Scola - the former archbishop of Milan, Mario Grech - secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, Cardinal Juan Jose Omella - Archbishop of Barcelona, Matteo Maria Zuppi - Archbishop of Bologna, and Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa - Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem are the most anticipated candidates for the Pope selection, according to Time.com.