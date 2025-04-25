Pope Francis Funeral Mass Live Stream: How, When, and Where to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

Pope Francis' funeral Mass will take place in front of St Peter's Basilica in St. Peter's Square on Saturday (April 26) at 10:00 am local time with a worldwide live broadcast by news networks worldwide. Nearly 200,000 to 500,000 people could attend the funeral service. International leaders and catholic worshippers from across the globe will attend the funeral mass to bid final farewell to the late Pope.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the funeral Mass live online through various television channels.

Here is how and where to watch Pope Francis's funeral service live online from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, and the UK.

Pope Francis Funeral Mass Live Streaming Details

The official YouTube channel of the Vatican's news channel will stream most of the funeral rites. Several television networks in the US, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and the New York Times, will telecast the funeral service live online. BBC will cover the funeral live in Britain, and Sky News will broadcast it live online in the UK. CBC Television and CTV are among the television networks to cover the services in Canada. The viewers in Brazil can catch up on the funeral service live online through Globo News and CNN Brasil. Televisión Española will air the funeral Mass live online in Spain.

The total duration of the funeral Mass could be around two-and-a-half hours. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the funeral service, which will be mostly held in Latin. The service will begin with a procession led by a priest. The priest will walk in front carrying a cross, followed by the coffin. Patriarchs and cardinals will take part in the procession wearing white damask miters. Meanwhile, archbishops and bishops will wear their cincture, surplice, amice, and red stole.

Pope Francis will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore - or Saint Mary Major in Rome, breaking the tradition of burying at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, like his predecessors.

Attendees

Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from different countries worldwide will attend Pope Francis' funeral Mass while Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over. World leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will attend Pope Francis' funeral Mass on Saturday.

The US President, Donald Trump, and the First Lady, Melania Trump, confirmed their attendance via the President's social media page. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis. Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, will attend the funeral Mass in Rome, representing his father, according to a statement by Kensington Palace. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will represent the United Kingdom at the funeral Mass. Irish President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach [Prime Minister] Micheál Martin will attend the funeral Mass.

E.U. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Rome to attend the funeral Mass on Saturday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will attend the funeral Mass. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will attend Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter's Basilica, representing Spain. Javier Milei, the Conservative President of Argentina, will attend the funeral Mass. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday.

The other world leaders to attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis include Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Polish President Andrzej Duda, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, and Edgars Rinkēvičs, the President of Latvia.

Pope Francis, who led the Roman Catholic Community for over a decade, died on Monday (April 21) at the age of 88.