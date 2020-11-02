Comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother were found dead in the TV personality's house. The reason for the death of the duo has not been revealed yet. Both were found without any movements at their Mapo-gu house in western Seoul.

It is said that Park's mother had gone to stay with daughter as she was undergoing treatment for a medical condition. The preliminary probe concluded that there were no external injuries to Park or her mother's bodies. The bodies will be sent to autopsy and further details will be available after getting the postmortem report.

The incident came to light when Park's father was trying to get in touch with his wife, when she did not answer his calls. As Park too did not answer his call, he grew suspicious and informed the police about the same. He entered Park's house that was broke open by the police, only to find that both had died. Though the exact location is not revealed, it is said that Park's parents were living in the countryside. Park's mother had come to Seoul to stay with her recently.

Died Day Before Her Birthday

Park had debuted as a comedian in KBS in 2007. She is popularly known for her shows, including a corner of Gag Concert titled Gag Warrior 300. She had won the Newcomer Award at the KBS Entertainment Awards in 2007. Her works also include KBS You Hee-yeol's Sketchbook, KBS Star Golden Bell and Happy Together aired on the same channel.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1984 in Incheon. She was found dead just a day before she turned 36. Park appeared on variety shows and hosted several events including press conferences and showcases.

Park graduated from the Korea University, and majored in education. She mostly played the role of a woman repeatedly rejected on a date in the variety shows. "I am lucky as a comedian that I can use my face to make people laugh," Park had said during an interview with Hankyoreh newspaper.

Recently in September the news of actress Oh In Hye's death had shocked the nation. She was found unconscious in her house. In Hye was rushed to the hospital by her friend but did not respond to treatment and died in the hospital on Sept. 15, 2020. Taiwanese actor Alien Huang and Japanese actress Ashina Sei were also found dead in mysterious circumstances in September.