'Come Hang with Us': Ulta Beauty Under Fire After Sending Out Newsletter to Customers Referencing Kate Spade's Suicide by Hanging

Ulta Beauty has drawn criticism for sending a newsletter to customers with a subject line containing a "very insensitive choice of words."

The cosmetics retailer sent out an email for a Kate Spade perfume line on Sunday that unintentionally alluded to the designer's suicide.

'Come Hang with Us'

Ulta's message to customers read "Come hang with Kate Spade" alongside a sale for its beauty products. Spade was found dead by hanging at her Manhattan apartment in 2018. The creator of an accessible handbag line and other products, the 55-year-old designer suffered from anxiety and depression, her husband previously said.

The newsletter prompted some subscribers to share the email on social media and slam Ulta for the subject line's apparent connection to the designer's death.

"Ulta, you might need to speak to your marketing staff," a Twitter user wrote. Another person added that this was "not the best word choice."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Ulta Beauty Issues Apology

In the wake of the controversy, the beauty retailer issued an apology, expressing regret over the email, which it said was a "mistake."

"Ulta Beauty recently sent an email featuring Kate Spade New York Fragrance where a very insensitive choice of words was used by mistake. For this, we are deeply sorry," the company said in a statement. "This was a mistake, does not reflect our values and we are taking steps to ensure it does not happen again."

Ulta also emailed an apology to customers who received the newsletter. "It was certainly not reflective of the deep respect we have for Kate Spade, her family and the Kate Spade New York brand and brand teams," the company said. "Mental health is a very serious issue and we apologize to the Spade family, our brand partners and our guests as this mistake may have implied otherwise. We are committed to doing better."