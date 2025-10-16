Columbus Teacher's Aide Who Sexually Assaulted a Minor in Her Custody, Sentenced

A former teaching assistant was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor who was in her legal custody, according to the Licking County prosecutor.

Brittany McKenna, 32, pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 to two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and two counts of sexual battery.

According to Licking County Prosecutor Jenny Wells' office, McKenna was previously a teacher's aide and later the legal custodian of the juvenile victim.

An investigation found McKenna allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the juvenile. She initially denied the allegations, but evidence revealed text messages and DNA that corroborated with the juvenile's statements, Wells' office said.

The prosecutor's office said McKenna traveled to pick up the juvenile and hid them in her home while out on bond, despite being ordered to not have contact with the juvenile. During her sentencing, she also reportedly minimized her actions and blamed the victim.

McKenna was deemed a Tier III sexual offender, requiring her to register every 90 days for the rest of her life after her release from prison.