Columbus Man Killed Wife, Then Claimed She Fell and Hit Her Head

A Columbus, Ohio, man has been charged with murder over the September death of his wife, according to police.

Austen Medek, 39, has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, 41-year-old Michaela Medek, according to Franklin County Municipal Court filings.

As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, On Sept. 10, Columbus police officers were called to a home in the 5500 block of Englecrest Drive, located on the city's southeast side, at around 3:25 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Michaela critically injured with injuries on her head. She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead on Sept. 14. According to Franklin County Court documents, Austen Medek, claimed his wife fell and was unconscious.

An autopsy was completed in November by the Fairfield County Coroner's Office. According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, the autopsy showed Michaela had died from blunt force injuries to her head and neck that were not consistent with a fall. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Over the course of the investigation, Austen was identified as a suspect through physical evidence and witness statements, police said. Medek was arrested Dec. 15 without incident by a Columbus police SWAT team. He is currently in custody at the Franklin County jail.