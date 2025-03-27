Colorado Youth Pastor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Child

A Thornton youth pastor was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexually assaulting at least one child during his time at Word Alive Church, police said.

Joshua Lucero, 28, was charged with felony sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as part of a pattern of abuse, according to court records.

Lucero learned of a warrant out for his arrest Tuesday afternoon and turned himself into police, according to Chloe Gleichman, Lucero's attorney.

The alleged sexual assault incidents happened between July 2017 and July 2020, when Lucero worked as a youth pastor and oversaw teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18, according to the Thornton Police Department.

It's unclear how many victims have been identified, but police said there could be more and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 720-977-5069.

"Protecting the vulnerable in our community is one of our most important responsibilities," Thornton's Interim Police Chief Greg Reeves said in a statement. "We're asking anyone with information to come forward so justice can be served."

Lucero appeared to still be an active youth ministry leader as of March 13, according to social media posts from the church's Unite Young Adults youth group.

"Mr. Lucero adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the allegations," Gleichman said in an emailed statement. "While a sensational headline, we ask members of the public to reserve judgment and let the process play out in court."