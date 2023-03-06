Colorado Woman Who Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Boy, Became Pregnant with His Child, Avoids Jail

A 31-year-old Fountain, Colorado, woman will avoid jail time after sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy and becoming pregnant with his child as per conditions of a plea deal she accepted last month.

Andrea Serrano was accused of having a sexual relationship with the boy who Serrano said viewed her as a "mother figure," according to Serrano's arrest affidavit.

Serrano Became Pregnant with Victim's Child, Delivered a Baby Boy

Serrano was first questioned by police after a therapist found out and came forward with the allegations. After being interviewed by the Fountain Police Department, Serrano confessed to her crimes.

Serrano was arrested by the Fountain Police Department in June 2022. She allegedly admitted to police that she had sex with the teenager, who remains unidentified due to his age. It later emerged that Serrano had become pregnant as a result of the sexual assault on the minor.

At the time of her arrest, KOAA reported that Serrano and her victim were living together for a time. She was freed shortly after her original arrest in July of last year on a $70,000 bond.

Since her arrest, Serrano has given birth to the teen's baby. The child is in her care. His family are planning to petition the courts to gain custody. The victim is now 14 years old.

Serrano's Plea Deal Conditions

Serrano originally faced two charges, sexual assault against a child and sexual assault against a child under the age of 15 by one in a position of trust; but Thursday morning Serrano entered a plea of guilty to the charge of incest â€” an amended charge added for Serrano to plead guilty to.

The plea deal agreed upon by Serrano comes with a potential sentencing of 10 years to life on sex-offender intensive supervision probation, as well as having to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life. The plea deal also stipulates that there will be no additional jail time given to Serrano at sentencing.

Victim's Mother Unhappy with Decision

"I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he's having to be a father. He's a victim, and he's going to have to live with that for the rest of his life," the victim's mother told KKTV after the plea deal was made public.

"I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her," she added.