Colorado Woman Charged After Dogs Fatally Maul Elderly Mother Suffering from Dementia She Left Alone with Pets

A Colorado woman is facing charges of criminal negligence in addition to more than 50 counts of animal cruelty after she allegedly left her elderly mother with dementia home alone with dozens of loose and caged dogs.

Jessica Hoff, 47, was arrested on Friday, March 21, in connection to the February death of her mother, 76-year-old LaVonne Hoff, according to a press release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

When Deputies Responded to the Scene, They Found LaVonne Deceased, Dogs Running Around the House

Deputies said that they were sent to the mother and daughter's home, located on the 4800 block of Jefferson Blvd in Colorado City, on Feb. 3, after receiving a report about an unconscious woman. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found several dogs running around the house and "another approximately two dozen dogs and seven birds in cages in the home."

Medical personnel pronounced LaVonne dead at the scene, and an autopsy later concluded she had died from injuries sustained in a dog attack, according to the sheriff's office.

LaVonne was Suffering from Dementia and Required Care Round-the-Clock

"LaVonne Hoff reportedly had dementia and required 24-hour care," the press release stated, adding that Jessica had allegedly left her mother home alone to run errands in Pueblo, about 25 miles away.

Detectives said they searched another Colorado City property owned by Jessica, where they found 54 dogs and seven birds in her possession.

"The dogs and birds were found living in unsanitary conditions and several of the dogs were in poor health," deputies said. "The Sheriff's Office worked with Animal Law Enforcement to seize the dogs and the birds."

The sheriff's office added that Jessica has officially been charged with criminal negligence resulting in the death of an at-risk adult, as well as 54 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to court records, she has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail and jail records show that her bond was set at $50,000. Jessica is next due in court on March 27.