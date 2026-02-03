Colorado Social Worker Admits to Sexually Assaulting Student While She was Employed at Victim's School

A former Jefferson County Public Schools social worker accused of sexually assaulting a student at a school where she was employed has entered a guilty plea, according to the Colorado District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Chloe Castro, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, victim less than 15, a class 3 felony under Colorado law.

As part of the plea deal, two earlier charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust victim less than 15 and as part of a pattern of abuse and internet luring of a child were dismissed. The prosecution made no sentencing concessions.

Castro now faces an indeterminate prison sentence of at least four years and up to life in the Department of Corrections, along with a possible indeterminate probation term of at least 20 years and up to life under Colorado's Sex Offender Lifetime Supervision Act, the DA's office said. She was remanded into custody after entering the plea and is scheduled to be sentenced April 2 at 1:30 p.m.

The Arvada Police Department arrested Castro in November 2024 after the juvenile's parents provided evidence of a sexual relationship between her and their son.

Castro met the victim while employed as a social worker for Jefferson County Public Schools. She served as a social worker at Manning Middle School, Drake Middle School and Wheat Ridge High School since August, according to Jeffco Public Schools.

Prior to that, Castro worked at Three Creeks K-8 as a school social worker from Jan. 4. 2022, to May 13, 2024, and at Columbine Hills and Leawood Elementary schools as a social-emotional learning specialist from Aug. 3, 2021, to Jan. 4, 2022.