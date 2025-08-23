Colorado Ranger Stabs Himself, Then Falsely Claims He was Attacked and Stabbed by a Stranger Who Yelled 'F**k the Police'

A Colorado park ranger who claimed he was violently attacked and stabbed, sparking a widespread law enforcement response that even forced the closure of the park and nearby schools, is facing felony charges after authorities say it was all an "elaborate hoax."

Callum Heskett, 26, has been charged with attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence, falsely reporting to authorities, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations and second-degree official misconduct.

Heskett Said He was Stabbed by a Stranger Who Ran Away After Attacking Him

On Tuesday, around 9.30 a.m., Heskett, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife seasonal ranger at Staunton State Park, radioed for help "claiming he had been attacked and stabbed," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

He reportedly said his attacker ran away afterward, describing him as a white man standing 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, and wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Heskett was airlifted to a nearby hospital while an extensive search was conducted. The park was closed and evacuated later that day, nearby schools and citizens were put on lockdown, and 8,600 residents were sent a "Lookout Alert" for the suspect.

Additionally, the sheriff's office's SWAT team was deployed, drone teams were activated, and the Colorado State Patrol's Aircraft Unit assisted in the search, which lasted several hours. "During that time, two people of interest were detained, interviewed, and determined to have no involvement," Jefferson County authorities said.

The shelter-in-place order "for the immediate area of Staunton State Park" was lifted later that day as authorities said they had "reason to believe this was a targeted attack."

Investigators Determined Several Inconsistencies in Heskett's Story



As the investigation continued, authorities became suspicious. "As the investigation progressed, inconsistencies in Heskett's statements emerged," the sheriff's office said. "That, along with other conflicting and questionable evidence, further raised concerns about the validity of his allegations. After investigators conducted their first interview with Heskett, it became even more clear that his story was flawed and erroneous."

Heskett told the first deputy who responded to his radio call that he had approached a man hunched over near a tree, only for the man to charge him and yell "F– the police," leading to a fight on the ground, where Heskett was stabbed with his own pocket knife. Heskett also claimed he was hit on the back of the head.

However, no such injury to the back of Heskett's head was found, and furthermore, once the responding deputy's body camera footage was viewed, authorities found no dirt or grass on Heskett's uniform. The footage also reportedly showed Heskett texting with one hand while holding the knife with the other, and recording videos with his cellphone.

Heskett Made Several Searches About Stab Wounds on His Phone

When he was eventually asked for a DNA sample, Heskett allegedly told investigators his attacker was wearing a black latex glove – a detail he said he had forgotten because of the painkillers he had taken.

Also, when investigators searched Heskett's iPhone, they are said to have found searches including "how deep are arteries in lower abdomen," "arteries in abdomen map," and "abdominal anatomy."

Heskett had been stabbed, though. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office later confirmed in a response to a social media query that Heskett had stabbed himself. His bond was set at $10,000.