Colorado Pastor Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Child

The Fountain Police Department announced on Tuesday that a former pastor has been arrested after an investigation of sexual assault on a child.

Stephen Hutto, 45, was arrested on Sunday and booked into the El Paso County jail on a charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Detectives learned Hutto was previously employed as a youth pastor at Fountain Independent Baptist Church located in Fountain, and is currently a pastor at Highland Baptist Church, located in Boone, according to a media release.

Hutto Exchanged Inappropriate Photos with 15-Year-Old, Then Engaged in Sexual Relationship with the Teen

According to an arrest affidavit, at the time of the assaults, Hutto was 30 and was involved with a 15-year-old girl. They started texting nonstop and he sent inappropriate photos of himself to her, which escalated to the two having a sexual relationship for one year in multiple locations in Fountain, police said.

Another woman confirmed to have a sexual relationship with Hutto, but she was 18 at the time the relationship started, according to police. In the affidavit, the woman confirmed the same details as the original victim about locations where the assaults happened.

Police Believe There May be Additional Victims

FPD detectives are asking for the public's help in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, please call Detective Tori Smith at 719-382-4288 or email Smith at tsmith@fountainpd.com.

If you want to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at 719-382-4200.