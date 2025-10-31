Colorado Olympic Hopeful Fatally Stabbed Uber Driver, Then Claimed She Did it Because He Tried to Sexually Assault Her

An Olympic hopeful from Colorado allegedly stabbed an Uber driver to death inside his car and then dumped his body in a field before fleeing in the man's vehicle, later telling cops that she did it because he tried to touch her, according to police.

Khayla Dawson, 27, of Colorado Springs, claims she was going for a "joy ride" late Sunday night when she scheduled an Uber pickup with 38-year-old victim Jeremy Campbell, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Dawson Claims She Fell Asleep in the Uber, Woke Up to Him Trying to 'Sexually Assault' Her so 'She Defended Herself by Stabbing Him'

Dawson — who competed at the 2024 USA Olympic Trials in Oregon in the shot put category — alleges that she fell asleep in Campbell's 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe and woke up to him trying to "sexually assault her." She claims to have "defended herself by stabbing him," according to the affidavit.

"Khayla told [police] she ordered an Uber last night because she does not have a car of her own and 'felt cooped up' and 'wanted to get out of the house,'" the affidavit says, noting how Dawson claimed she "just wanted to get some air" after initially telling cops she was going to visit a friend.

"She told [police] she fell asleep in the back seat of the car and awoke to feeling the driver reach back to touch her," the affidavit alleges. "She defended herself by drawing a knife. He also had a knife. She stabbed him in the neck. During the ensuing struggle, he accelerated through a barbed wire fence and ended up in a field with horses."

Dawson Dumped Campbell's Body, Then Drove the Vehicle to Her Apartment but Authorities Tracked it Down After the Victim was Reported Missing

According to police, after the vehicle came to a stop, Dawson got out, pulled Campbell out of the vehicle, got in the driver's seat and drove the car back to her apartment.

Authorities were able to track down Campbell's vehicle after his father reported him missing; his out-of-state girlfriend also provided the location of where his phone was last seen on Snapchat maps at an apartment complex where Dawson lives, according to the affidavit. The Hyundai was found in the parking lot.

"[Deputies] advised there was blood spatter on the front passenger window, on the front passenger seat, on the dashboard, the center console, the driver's seat, and steering wheel," the affidavit says. "There was also a large puddle of blood on the floor directly behind the driver's seat. Outside the driver door was a small puddle of blood possibly mixed with saliva."

Campbell's Phone Showed Dawson as His Last Pick-Up; Campbell's Wallet, Car Key Fob was Found at Her Apartment

Authorities found Campbell's phone at the bottom of a stairwell and were able to see who his riders were on Sunday night. Dawson allegedly showed up as his last pickup and was found to be living at the apartment complex where Campbell's car was found in Colorado Springs.

Deputies went to Dawson's apartment and questioned her about what happened and she provided her account of the "attempted sexual assault," the affidavit says. A search warrant was executed for Dawson's residence and Campbell's key fob to his Hyundai was found inside a box of dryer sheets, along with his wallet and Colorado driver's license.

"There was a butcher block of knives on the kitchen counter with all but one of the knives accounted for," the affidavit alleges. "The largest butcher knife in the set of chrome-handled knives was missing from the block and was not located inside the apartment. In the living room was an approximate 18″ blade machete-type knife, hidden behind a cabinet."

Dawson's Kitchen Knife, Her Shoe, Credit Cards were Found in the Field Near Campbell's Body

Dawson told police where the stabbing unfolded and Campbell's body was found Monday around 11:30 a.m., according to the affidavit. "A bloody butcher knife with a chrome handle, matching the knives from Khayla's kitchen butcher block, and a folding knife were located in the field near the body as well as the other black Nike tennis shoe and two of Khayla's credit cards and a sock," the affidavit says.

Dawson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft. She is a former athlete with the Colorado Chapter of the USA Track & Field team, with online records showing that she placed 22nd overall at the 2024 Olympic trials with a distance of 16.86m.

Dawson was being held this week without bond at the El Paso County Jail and is due to make her first court appearance on Nov. 6.