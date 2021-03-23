At least 10 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday afternoon, the authorities said. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said that a suspect has been taken into custody after the mass shooting.

The suspect, who appeared to be injured, was handcuffed and escorted from the building by police officers. He appeared shirtless while his right leg was covered in blood. The man was limping as he walked before he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

AR-15-Style 'Patrol Rifle'

Police said that a 51-year-old officer, Eric Talley, who was one of the first to report at the scene, was also killed in the Boulder grocery store mass shooting. Herold said that at 2:30 p.m. MT (4:30 ET) police received calls about firing by a gunman, with a "patrol rifle."

A senior law enforcement source disclosed that the weapon used for the mass shooting was an AR-15-style rifle. Moreover, Boulder police took to its official Twitter handle to alert the public in the area. "ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route."

"I am sensitive to that, and we will work around the clock to get this accomplished," the police chief wrote on Twitter. While it was unclear whether the suspect was involved in an active shooting inside the grocery store, an investigation is underway.

Families of Victims Being Notified

Crime scene analysts have been called for processing evidence inside the building. Police also said that the numbers about fatalities will be released later as families of the victims are yet to be notified.

While there are reports in several media outlets that unnamed law enforcement sources saying at least six lives were lost in the mass shooting, the Boulder Police Dept. confirmed through its official Twitter handle that nine people and one police officer have been killed in the incident.

Another police officer said the person taken into custody was believed to be the only individual with serious injuries who survived the bloodshed. However, he didn't give any further details about the suspect.

A person who was inside the grocery store at the time of the horrific incident said that he heard every gunshot and that he was curious to know who got killed.

Governor Says He's Heartbroken

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said his "heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting.

