Colorado Man Who Killed Wife, Tried to Stage it as Accident After She Confronted Him About Affair Gets Life in Prison

A Denver jury found a 58-year-old man guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of his wife.

Robert "Bob" Feldman was found guilty of of strangling his wife to death in the shower of their south Denver home on March 1, 2015, before staging the scene to make it look like an accident. A jury handed down the verdict after just two hours of deliberation, prosecutors said in a press release.

Feldman Called 911 After Strangling Wife, Reported Wife Unresponsive in the Shower

Feldman's 44-year-old wife, Stacy Feldman, was found dead in the shower of their Denver home in 2015. At the time of her death, Stacy had just discovered that Feldman was having an extramarital affair.

After the murder, prosecutors said Robert picked up their two young children from school an hour late and took them to a carnival before telling police he found his wife unresponsive in the shower, according to The Denver Post.

Stacy Feldman's death was not ruled a homicide by the Denver medical examiner's office; pathologists could not pinpoint a cause of death. Her death was also not initially investigated as a homicide by Denver police until they learned about Robert Feldman's affair months later.

The woman Robert was having an affir with tipped off police after she read Stacy's obituary and noticed she died on the day she tipped her off to the affair. Investigators also found that Feldman had collected a $750,000 insurance payout after Stacy's death.

Feldman's Lawyers Claimed Stacy Dropped Dead in the Shower

Robert wasn't arrested and charged until 2018. His defense attorneys â€” whom he'd planned to pay with the insurance money from his wife's death â€” told jurors that Stacy Feldman had a long history of medical problems, including an enlarged heart, and just happened to drop dead in the shower within hours of learning about her husband's affair.

The judge in the case imposed a life sentence without possibility of parole, the district attorney said. "Despite his creative efforts to evade justice, today Robert Feldman was found guilty of murdering his wife, Stacy Feldman," Denver DA Beth McCann wrote.

"I am extremely proud of the outstanding work by our prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates, support staff, and the Denver police detectives who never gave up on securing justice for Stacy."