Colorado Man Killed Roommate, Told Victim's Friends He Had Died of Pneumonia and Then Kept Withdrawing Money from His Account

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sept. 26 following a three-year investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office into the death of a man whose remains were found in a shallow grave in eastern Pueblo County in 2022.

As reported by The Pueblo Chieftain, Leon Pantoya was arrested by PCSO detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Steven Robinson, according to a PCSO news release.

In addition to the murder charge, Pantoya was charged with theft in an amount between $20,000 and $100,000, and identity theft — both Class 4 felonies — after the PCSO alleges he withdrew more than $75,000 from Robinson's bank account after his death.

Human Remains were Found in a Shallow Grave in September 2022

The arrest follows an extensive investigation led by PCSO Detective Vanessa Simpson that began on Sept. 25, 2022, after a property owner in the 3500 block of 36th Lane reported finding possible human remains in a shallow grave.

"Forensic analysis confirmed the remains were human. An autopsy determined the victim had suffered blunt force and sharp force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide," PCSO officials said in the release.

The unidentified victim was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database in 2022 and although no matches were made, "several leads were generated," according to the PCSO's release.

Victim's DNA Profile Developed in March 2023, Entered into Database and Matched for Successful Identification in Late 2024

A DNA profile for the victim was developed in March 2023, but no matches were found and a reconstruction image created by a forensic artist and shared publicly by the PCSO produced few leads.

"With assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the victim's DNA was later submitted to a genetic genealogy database. In late 2024, a match was found with a relative, leading to the positive identification of the victim as Steven Robinson," PCSO officials said in the release.

Pantoya Told Robinson's Friends He Had Died Due to Pneumonia

Investigators then learned that Robinson had been living with Pantoya at the time of his death in early January 2022. Pantoya allegedly told Robinson's friends that he died of pneumonia on January 22, 2022. Investigators also learned that the property where Robinson's remains were found belonged to one of Pantoya's relatives.

The investigation also allegedly revealed Pantoya had withdrawn more than $75,000 from Robinson's bank account, where Robinson's military disability payments continued to be deposited for more than a year after his death.

"Detective Simpson has been dedicated and committed to solving this case for years, and, ironically, an arrest was made three years and a day since this investigation began," Sheriff David Lucero said in the release.

"She worked tirelessly not only to identify the victim but also to investigate the homicide and identify a suspect. Bringing closure to this case is a testament to modern science and solid investigative police work." Pantoya was being held in the Pueblo County jail without bail as of Sept. 26, at which point no court date had been set.