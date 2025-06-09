Colorado Man Dies After Jumping into Water at Lake Pueblo State Park to Cool Off

PUEBLO, Colo. – A man died Saturday afternoon after jumping into the water at Lake Pueblo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in Rock Creek Cove, where a group of people were swimming and skiing. CPW officials said the man jumped into the lake to cool off but was not wearing a life vest. Moments later, he was seen floating unconscious.

A nearby boater helped pull the man out of the water and began administering CPR before calling 911. Rangers arrived within six minutes, with one ranger boarding the boat to continue CPR as it made its way to the North Boat Ramp. Despite their efforts, the man could not be revived. A Flight for Life helicopter landed at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Pueblo County Coroner is investigating the official cause of death. Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman called the incident "a tragic accident" and urged parkgoers to always wear life jackets while on the water.

This marks the third fatality at Lake Pueblo in just two months. In May, a man drowned while attempting to rescue four children near Sailboard Beach. Another fatal boating accident in the same month claimed the life of an angler after a boat capsized. In both cases, officials confirmed the victims were not wearing life vests.

"This is yet another heartbreaking loss of life," said Stadterman. "It underscores the message we have been stressing—to recreate responsibly and wear life preservers when on or near the water."