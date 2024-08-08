Colorado Man Charged with Killing 18-Year-Old Woman Claimed He Exchanged Money for Sex with Victim, was Spooked by Car Waiting Outside His Home

A man who has been arrested in connection with a woman who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in El Paso County allegedly killed her at his residence by putting her in a chokehold, according to an arrest affidavit.

As reported by The Gazette, Jorge Meza-Alarcon Jr., 26, faces first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing Annabelle Floren-Wyant, 18, at his residence, north of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County in the early-morning hours of Thursday.

Meza-Alarcon was Victim's Subscriber on Social Media, Had Gone to His Residence to 'Collect Money'

According to the affidavit, El Paso County deputies found Floren-Wyant dead at the residence with her pants and underwear pulled down to her ankles and blood near her ear at around 3 a.m.

A friend of Floren-Wyant's told police he dropped her off at the residence around 1 a.m. because Meza-Alarcon was a subscriber of hers on a social media platform, and she had come to "collect money" from him. Floren-Wyant told the friend that Meza-Alarcon was "weird" and requested to periodically check up on her.

After about an hour and a half, the friend stopped hearing from her, so he called 911. When deputies arrived, they found the victim deceased.

Meza-Alarcon Said He was Meeting Victim to Exchange Money for Sex, Got Scared After Seeing a Vehicle Outside Residence

During an interview with police, Meza-Alarcon, who had visible injuries to his face, told police that Floren-Wyant agreed to meet up with him to exchange money for sex. He initially said she had allegedly hit him with something like a phone when he went to pay her, causing him to black out.

When he regained consciousness, Meza-Alarcon said he dialed 911 and reported the assault. Law enforcement retrieved a iPhone 15 with a cracked screen and gold case from him.

The arrest affidavit states that later in an interview Meza-Alarcon said Floren-Wyant had allegedly threatened him before, and he saw a vehicle idling outside the residence, so he was scared that the person in the vehicle and Floren-Wyant would attack him.

Meza-Alarcon said he put her in a leglock and transitioned to a jiujitsu chokehold, adding that all of his weight was on her neck and was pulling her head.

When investigators asked him if he knew Floren-Wyant was dead, he stated he was trained and "knows how to do locks," adding that when that chokehold is used "you only have 2-3 taps in you." Meza-Alarcon is scheduled for his first appearance at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the El Paso County courthouse.