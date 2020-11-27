A Colorado police officer allegedly shared nude photos of his "hot" ex-girlfriend online without her consent, according to court documents.

Jacob Carley, a 41-year-old cop from Manitou Springs, was taken into custody on Tuesday after publishing the revealing photos that were meant "only for him" on his Tumblr account, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carley Posted the Photos A Week After Break Up

He told police that he decided to post his 45-year-old girlfriend's photos a week after their break up because he thought she was "hot" and that he believed she could not see the photos because she had since deleted her Tumblr account, the affidavit stated.

Carley was booked into jail on a misdemeanor charge of suspicion of posting a private image for harassment. His girlfriend told police that she sent Carley the images when they were dating and felt violated when she saw them on social media, according to court records.

The document also noted that she told police she worried the images might cause her to lose her job if anyone saw them and was fearful of Carley because he was a police officer.

Carley claimed he was unaware that he did not have permission to post the photos, but could not provide proof to support the claim that the woman consented for them to be uploaded online.

Placed on Administrative Leave

By sharing the images online, Carley allegedly violated the state's "revenge porn law," which prohibits anyone from posting a private image online with intent to harass, intimidate or coerce a victim.

Carley, who has been with the department since December 2018, has since been placed on administrative leave, Manitou Springs police department officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Manitou Springs Police Officers are bound by our oath of office," the statement read. "Any officer violating the public trust, our mission, our vision, or our values will be held accountable by our police department in the name of the community we serve."

Colorado Springs police are now handling the ongoing criminal investigation.