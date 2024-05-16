Colorado Church Volunteer Angela Klickner Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Multiple Children at Her Church

A Colorado woman is accused of sexually assaulting children while serving as a volunteer at her local church.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into 31-year-old Angela Klickner after officials with Landmark Baptist Church came to them with concerns.

Church Received Reports of Klickner's 'Inappropriate Contact' Towards Several Kids in Congregation

The church officials had received reports of "inappropriate contact" by the suspect towards several kids in the congregation. Klickner had been a volunteer at the Grand Junction-based church between 2022-2023, the time frame when the alleged incidents reportedly occurred.

After investigating further, the sheriff's office says they had evidence to arrest Klickner on nearly a dozen counts of sexual assault on a child, among other charges. She turned herself in Tuesday, May 14, after investigators secured a warrant for her arrest. She remains listed in the Mesa County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Flickner Faces 10 Counts of Sexual Assault

The sheriff's office says Klickner faces 10 counts of sexual assault by one in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse, two counts of obscenity, and one count of criminal extortion.

"The church has been and continues to cooperate with the ongoing investigation," the sheriff's office said. Klickner's next court date is scheduled for May 22.