Colorado Church Minister Who Sexually Assaulted His Own Daughter, Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said a Denver minister was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting his underage daughter over a period of time.

Eliott Merskin, 46, was arrested on July 6, 2023, after deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a report of sexual assault. According to deputies, Merskin was a minister at The River Church in Denver and lived in Highlands Ranch at the time.

In late February 2025, a jury found Merskin guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. During the trial, prosecutors proved this was a pattern of abuse.

"The victim, her sibling, and her mother showed incredible strength when they testified. Justice would not be possible without their bravery in speaking up and bringing the defendant's actions to light," Deputy District Attorney Abby Hegarty with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office said after the February conviction.

Deputies said on February 27, he was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child under 15 years old by a person of trust. They said prosecutors were able to prove the assaults were a pattern of abuse. Deputies also noted that if released, Merskin would be mandated to parole for 20 years to life on both of the counts.

"This should send a message to child predators in Douglas County, and anywhere in our district, that your actions will not be tolerated. You will be caught and held accountable," said District Attorney George Brauchler.