Colombian Woman Killed Two Teen Girls by Giving Them Chocolate-Coated Raspberries Laced with Poison as 'Revenge' Over Affair with Victim's Dad

A Colombian woman has been accused of killing two schoolgirls by giving them chocolate-covered raspberries laced with poison.

Zulma Guzman Castro allegedly poisoned the fruit with a toxic substance in an act of revenge over an affair she was having one of the victim's father.

Ines de Bedout, 14, and her pal Emilia Forero, 13, tragically died in hospital after consuming the sweet treat, according to reports. The two girls were hanging out at a swanky apartment after school when they consumed the thallium-laced chocolate raspberries.

Castro Injected the Fruits with Thallium Before Couriering it to the Girls

Thallium is a toxic metal used to manufacture products such as electronics, optical lenses, semiconductor materials, alloys, and gamma radiation detection equipment.

The "colourless, odourless, and tasteless" substance was allegedly injected into the raspberries before they were sent to the girls on 3 April earlier this year. Prosecutors allege Guzman used a courier firm to deliver the dessert. Ines and Emilia passed away four days later, El Colombiano reports.

Prosecutors in the country then called on Interpol to arrest Castro, who was reportedly having an affair with Ines' dad, Juan de Bedout. Local media reports claim Guzman, who founded an electric car rental company named Car B, may have poisoned the girls in a bid to get revenge on her lover.

Castro Maintains Her Innocence, Claims She Had No Involvement in the Teens' Deaths

However, Castro has insisted that she had no involvement in the deaths of Ines and Emilia, while alleging that reports suggesting she has fled Colombia are inaccurate. "They accuse me of having fled to Argentina, and then to Brazil, Spain and the UK. Those who know me know I haven't fled anywhere. They know I've been working in Argentina and began a masters in journalism here."

"I went to Spain more than a month ago, with a stopover in Brazil, and then to the UK because of my son. I imagine they're accusing me because I had a secret relationship with the father of one of the girls," she added.

"Public prosecutors have never informed me about any investigation and I sent a lawyer friend of mine yesterday to ask, because I heard rumours people were talking about me. The following day my name is in the media. I hope those that know me support me and defend me."

Another teenager who ate the poisoned raspberries, along with the 21-year-old brother of one of the victims, were both hospitalised in wake of the incident seven months ago. The pair both miraculously survived, however, the girl is said to have suffered lasting health problems.

The Red Notice orders police in Interpol's 196 member countries to locate and detain Guzman, although her current whereabouts are unknown.