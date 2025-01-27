Colombian President Gustavo Petro Makes U-Turn and Offers Presidential Place for Deportation Flight after Trump's Tariff Threat

Colombian President Gustavo Petro quickly changed his stance on accepting deported migrants from the United States after President Donald Trump threatened to impose emergency tariffs of up to 50 percent on Colombia for non-cooperation in accepting illegal migrants.

Petro not only complied to Trump's demands but also was quick enough to offer the Colombian presidential plane to help in transporting migrants back to Colombia, describing the move as part of the government's commitment to ensuring "decent conditions." Earlier on Sunday, Petro blocked two U.S. military planes carrying Colombian citizens from landing in the country as part of a large-scale deportation operation targeting those who had entered the United States unlawfully.

Pedro's U-Turn

Some nations have raised concerns, claiming their citizens have been disembarking from deportation flights in handcuffs and U.S. forces are not treating their citizens properly. Less than two hours after Trump unveiled his retaliatory measures against Colombia, Petro issued a letter offering his presidential plane to "facilitate the dignified return of the nationals who were to arrive this morning from deportation flights."

"The Government of Colombia, under the direction of President Gustavo Petro, has arranged the presidential plane to facilitate the dignified return of the compatriots who were going to arrive in the country today in the morning, coming from deportation flights," a translated official statement read in part.

The brief standoff between the world leaders began over the weekend when the U.S. sent two military flights carrying deported Colombian migrants, as part of the Trump administration's commitment to intensifying efforts against illegal immigration.

A defiant Petro initially refused to allow the migrants from the U.S. to enter Colombia, claiming that the U.S. should not treat deported individuals as "criminals."

The first phase of deportations under Trump focused on migrants with criminal backgrounds and active deportation orders.

Petro further said, "The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them."

Crackdown on Illegal Migrants in Full Swing

In retaliation, Trump quickly implemented a series of measures, including the imposition of a 25 percent tariff on all Colombian goods entering the U.S.

"These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!" Trump warned, noting that the tariffs would jump to 50% after a week.

Before the South American leader relented, Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Petro of having "canceled his authorization" for the flights carrying Colombian nationals while the planes were already en route.

"It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner. Colombian President Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air," Rubio posted on X.

"As demonstrated by today's actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America's border security."

A spokesperson from the State Department told The Associated Press that the agency had halted visa processing at the U.S. embassy in Colombia's capital, Bogota, "in direct response to President Petro's decision to not accept repatriation flights for Colombian citizens."