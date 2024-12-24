Colombian Lawmaker Caught Vaping During Parliamentary Session on Health Reforms

A Colombian lawmaker has issued an apology after she was caught on camera vaping during a meeting of the country's parliament to discuss healthcare reforms.

Cathy Juvinao, a Green Alliance Party member representing the city of Bogota, was seen on camera using a vape pen as she was about to address the legislative body during Tuesday's session debating changes to health policy.

In the video, that is widely being circulated on social media, the congresswoman can be seen using the vape before noticing the cameras had zoomed in on her. She then blew the smoke out and quickly tucked the vape away from the camera's view.

Juvinao Issued an Apology for Setting a 'Bad Example'

The video instantly went viral, prompting the congresswoman to apologise on social media. In her post, Ms Juvinao acknowledged her lapse in judgement and vowed not to repeat the behaviour.

"I apologize to the citizens for what happened yesterday in the plenary session. I will not join the bad example that is currently dominating public discourse and it will not be repeated," she wrote in Spanish. "Rest assured that today I will continue to fight from the House with the same arguments and rigor as always," she added.

Smoking and vaping are banned in government buildings in Colombia, including the parliamentary chambers. Earlier this year, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro also signed legislation aimed at curbing and regulating the sale of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices in the country.

Juvinao Criticised by Members of the Opposition

Rival congressional members were quick to pounce on Juvinao lack of judgement. "Dear Representative Cathy Juvinao, Bill 2354 of 2024 prohibits the use of vapes in closed spaces, such as offices, bars, restaurants, and public transportation," Cundinamarca Representative Eduard Sarmiento wrote on X.

"The goal is to protect non-smokers from exposure to vapor. No cheap moralism, but the laws must be followed," the Historic Pact party member said.

Gustavo Bolivar, who oversees the Social Prosperity agency, which advocates for social inclusion and reconciliation, mocked Juvinao for constantly voting against measures that promote health entities.

"If Congresswoman Juvinao does not care about destroying her health, in the midst of a debate on health, what will she care about the health of the poorest Colombians?" Bolivar said, as quoted by a local news magazine.