Cochise County Prosecutor Accused of Filming Juvenile Girl inside Target, Later Found with His Pants Down in His Car Watching the Clip

A deputy Cochise County attorney has lost his job after being booked on allegations of public sexual indecency following an incident outside a Target store in Sierra Vista.

Paul Correa, the former chief civil deputy county attorney for Cochise County, was off-duty at a Target near the 4100 block of East Highway 90 when police say he was found inside his car with his pants disheveled while watching a video he had recorded of a juvenile girl, as reported by AZCentral.

According to a statement from the Sierra Vista Police Department, the girl's father reported that Correa had followed his daughter inside the store and recorded her on his phone on Dec. 17.

Police said a Target employee called 911 at about 6:20 p.m. to report a vehicle blocking another vehicle in the parking lot. While investigating that call, officers learned of the allegations involving the juvenile, police said.

Officers seized Correa's personal and work phones as part of the investigation. On Dec. 18, Correa was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop in Benson, conducted in coordination with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, police said. Correa was booked into the Cochise County Jail on allegations of public sexual indecency and evidence tampering.

Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco said Correa was terminated following the investigation by the Sierra Vista Police Department.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Zucco said, "The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing, particularly for an officer of the court and public employee entrusted with the public's confidence."

Zucco said Correa had worked as a prosecutor for more than 20 years, adding, "While Mr. Correa is entitled to due process in the criminal justice system, he can no longer serve in any capacity in my office."

Due to a conflict of interest, the criminal case is being handled by La Paz County Attorney Rachel Shackelford, Zucco said.