Cobra Kai Star Alicia Hannah-Kim Accuses Martin Kove of Biting, Assaulting Her during Fan Convention

Cobra Kai star Alicia Hannah-Kim has accused actor Martin Kove of biting and assaulting her during Washington State Summer Con in Puyallup. The organizers of the fan convention reportedly kicked out the actor, 78, after his co-star accused him of assaulting her on Sunday (June 22). According to the media reports, Hannah-Kim informed a law enforcement officer on duty at the venue that the actor bit her arm during the event. The actress said she screamed out in pain, and her co-star began kissing her on the area.

An informational police report stated that the Cobra Kai star Hannah-Kim claimed that her co-star attacked her when she stopped by the VIP area to say hi to the actor. He attacked her when she tapped him on the shoulder as a gesture to greet him at their cast booth. The actress claimed that her husband, Sebastian Roche, witnessed the attack. When the couple confronted the actor, he insisted that he did nothing wrong.

"I walked past Martin Kove, tapped him on the shoulder, and said hello & he turned around, grabbed my arm, and BIT DOWN HARD, almost drawing blood. I yelped and drew back, and then he grabbed my arm again to kiss it. I had visible teeth marks and immediate bruising and pain. We approached Martin in the green room later (30 minutes), and he was furious, outraged, and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me. He insisted he bit me for fun," the actress explained in a handwritten statement to police.

The report further stated that Hannah-Kim found an on-site officer and informed him about the assault. The officer noticed "a bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising". When the officer questioned the actor, he admitted to biting his co-star and claimed that "he did it out of jest".

"He thought he was being funny, and they play fight all the time on the set of Cobra Kai, and he did not think it was a big deal," the report read.

The law enforcement officer then informed Kove that the assault was illegal and would not be tolerated in the future. The actor claimed that he was messing around and did not mean it to be perceived as unlawful. He was later escorted out of Summer Con. Although Hannah-Kim did not press charges against her co-star, she requested the report to be taken if this continues.

Kove joined Netflix's show Cobra Kai as Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) mentor in 2018, and Hannah-Kim starred in the series as Kim Da-Eun during seasons 5 and 6.