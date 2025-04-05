Coast-to-Coast 'Hands Off' Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Trump and Musk Policies; Everything You Need to Know

Thousands of Americans are gathering in over 1,000 cities and towns across all 50 states today, April 5, to participate in "Hands Off!" protests. These nationwide events are aimed at pushing back against what organizers are calling a concerted attack on democracy, public programs, and civil rights, allegedly driven by former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. Demonstrators are uniting under one central message: stop the dismantling of social support systems and democratic safeguards.

Who's Behind the Protests?

The "Hands Off!" movement is a coordinated effort supported by nearly 200 organizations, including well-known groups like Indivisible, Third Act (founded by Bill McKibben), Reproductive Freedom for All, and the 50501 Movement. Major institutions such as the ACLU, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and the League of Women Voters have also thrown their support behind the effort. These groups say they are uniting to protect vulnerable communities and resist growing authoritarian tendencies in U.S. leadership.

What Protesters Are Demanding

The coalition has outlined three key demands:

Preserve Social Safety Nets: They are calling for an immediate halt to attempts to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Protect Marginalized Communities: Organizers demand stronger protections for immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other vulnerable groups. End Power Grabs: Protesters are urging a rollback of recent efforts to consolidate power within a small circle of wealthy elites and corporate interests.

Organizers argue that these policies—especially cuts to social programs and layoffs of federal employees—represent an attempt to gut the federal government under the guise of "efficiency."

The Role of Trump and Musk

The movement directly calls out former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, accusing them of attempting to reshape the country for their own gain. Musk, now heading the Department of Government Efficiency, is being blamed for large-scale federal layoffs and service cuts. Meanwhile, Trump's political return has raised alarm among those who see his leadership as an ongoing threat to democracy and equity.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them," reads the campaign's website. "They're taking everything they can get their hands on. On April 5th, we're taking to the streets to say: Hands off!"

Where Protests Are Happening

Demonstrations are taking place at iconic locations—state capitols, federal buildings, city squares, and community centers. Large turnouts are expected in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., where over 12,000 are predicted to rally on the National Mall. U.S. Representatives Jamie Raskin and Maxwell Frost are scheduled to address the crowd in D.C., voicing support for the movement's goals.

Trump Responds from Mar-a-Lago

As tensions rise, Trump is expected to remain in Florida during the protests. He is slated to attend a dinner event hosted by MAGA Inc. at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Meanwhile, the White House postponed a scheduled spring garden tour, citing safety concerns due to nationwide demonstrations.

Though Trump has promised not to cut Social Security and Medicare, critics argue that budget realities contradict those claims. Activists point to recent Republican town halls, where lawmakers have faced backlash over policy proposals.

Peaceful but Powerful: A New Wave of Resistance

Despite the intensity of emotions, organizers have emphasized nonviolence. "We expect everyone to remain calm and de-escalate confrontation," reads a notice on the movement's website. The April 5 protests mark what many believe will be the beginning of a broader resistance movement.

Groups like MoveOn have labeled the event "the most widespread day of resistance in years," as Americans of all backgrounds join forces to demand a more inclusive and accountable government. Protesters say they're standing up not just for themselves—but for the future of American democracy.