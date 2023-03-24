Coachella 2023: How to Watch, Date, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

Coachella 2023 will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, as a three-day event in April. The 24th edition of this music and arts festival will feature the live online performances of artists from across the globe, including South Korea, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Spain, and Nigeria.
The annual event might change direction and sound with a diverse lineup of performers, including Frank Ocean and Jai Paul. K-pop, Reggaeton, and Alt R&B will lead the stage show. It will feature the debut performance of the first Latin-American artist.
The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will return to the Californian desert in April with a star-studded lineup, including BLACKPINK and Bad Bunny. Here is everything about the annual event, including the date, lineup, ticket sales, and live streaming details.
Date and Venue
The 24th edition of the annual music and arts festival will be held as a three-day event over two weekends in April. The first weekend of this festival will be held from April 14 to April 16. The second part of the music festival will take from April 21 to April 23.
Lineup
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, American singer, songwriter, and rapper Frank Ocean, and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris headlined the performers' lineup this year.
Latin-American, Spanish-language artist Bad Bunny will make his debut performance at the music festival. K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will make its first performance at the annual event. Icelandic legend Bjork, British-Indian singer Jai Paul, and Spanish artist Rosalia will also perform at the star-studded music festival.
The complete lineup for this year is as follows:
- $uicideboy$
- 070 Shake
- 1999.ODDS
- 2manydjs
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Adam Beyer
- AG Club
- Airrica
- Alex G
- Ali Sethi
- AngÃ¨le
- Ashnikko
- Bad Bunny
- Bakar
- Becky G
- BENEE
- Big Wild
- BjÃ¶rk
- BLACKPINK
- Blondie
- Boris Brejcha
- Boygenius
- BRATTY
- Burna Boy
- Calvin Harris
- Camelphat
- Cannons
- Cassian
- Charli XCX
- ChloÃ© Caillet
- Chris Stussy
- Christine and the Queens
- Chromeo
- Colyn
- ConexiÃ³n Divina
- DannyLux
- Dennis Cruz & PAWSA
- Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers
- Despacio
- Destroy Boys
- Diljit Dosanjh
- Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
- DJ Tennis & Carlita
- Doechii
- Dombresky
- Domi & JD Beck
- Dominic Fike
- Donavan's Yard
- DPR LIVE & DPR IAN
- DRAMA
- EARTHGANG
- El Michels Affair
- Eladio CarriÃ³n
- Elderbrook
- Elyanna
- Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
- Ethel Cain
- Fisher & Chris Lake
- FKJ
- Flo Milli
- FousheÃ©
- Francis Mercier
- Frank Ocean
- Gabriels
- GloRilla
- Gordo
- Gorillaz
- Hiatus Kaiyote
- Horsegirl
- Hot Since 82
- IDK
- Idris Elba
- Jackson Wang
- Jai Paul
- Jai Wolf
- Jamie Jones
- Jan Blomqvist
- Joy Crookes
- Juliet Mendoza
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Kali Uchis
- Kaytranada
- Keinemusik
- Kenny Bears
- Knocked Loose
- Kyle Watson
- Labrinth
- Latto
- Lava La Rue
- Lewis OfMan
- Los Bitchos
- Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
- LP Giobbi
- Maceo Plex
- Magdalena Bay
- Marc Rebillet
- Mareux
- Mathame
- Metro Boomin
- Minus the Light
- MK
- Mochakk
- Momma
- Monolink
- MUNA
- Mura Masa
- NIA ARCHIVES
- Noname
- Nora En Pure
- Oliver Koletzki
- Overmono
- Paris Texas
- Pi'erre Bourne
- Porter Robinson
- Pusha T
- Rae Sremmurd
- Rebelution
- Remi Wolf
- Romy
- ROSALÃA
- Saba
- Sasha & John Digweed
- Sasha Alex Sloan
- Scowl
- SG Lewis
- Shenseea
- Sleaford Mods
- Snail Mail
- SOFI TUKKER
- Soul Glo
- Stick Figure
- Sudan Archives
- Sunset Rollercoaster
- Tale Of Us
- TESTPILOT
- The Blaze
- The Breeders
- The Chemical Brothers
- The Comet Is Coming
- The Garden
- The Kid LAROI
- The Linda Lindas
- The Murder Capital
- Tobe Nwigwe
- TSHA
- TV Girl
- Two Friends
- UMI
- Uncle Waffles
- Underworld
- Vintage Culture
- Wet Leg
- Weyes Blood
- WhoMadeWho
- Whyte Fang
- WILLOW
- Yaeji
- Yung Lean
- YUNGBLUD
- Yves Tumor
- Â¿TÃ©o?
Ticket Sales
Coachella 2023 is around the corner. The ticket sales began in January. The first week tickets immediately sold out. The tickets for the first weekend are currently on a waiting list, and only a limited number of tickets are available for the second weekend on the official website.
The general tickets are available at US$ 549 + fees, general admission shuttle tickets can be purchased at US$ 599 + fees, and VIP tickets can be bought at US$ 1,069.
Live Stream Details
Music lovers from various parts of the world, including the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the Middle East, can watch the music and arts festival live online on the official YouTube channel of Coachella.