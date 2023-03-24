Coachella 2023: How to Watch, Date, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

Coachella 2023 will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, as a three-day event in April. The 24th edition of this music and arts festival will feature the live online performances of artists from across the globe, including South Korea, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Spain, and Nigeria.

The annual event might change direction and sound with a diverse lineup of performers, including Frank Ocean and Jai Paul. K-pop, Reggaeton, and Alt R&B will lead the stage show. It will feature the debut performance of the first Latin-American artist.

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will return to the Californian desert in April with a star-studded lineup, including BLACKPINK and Bad Bunny. Here is everything about the annual event, including the date, lineup, ticket sales, and live streaming details.

Date and Venue

The 24th edition of the annual music and arts festival will be held as a three-day event over two weekends in April. The first weekend of this festival will be held from April 14 to April 16. The second part of the music festival will take from April 21 to April 23.

Lineup

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, American singer, songwriter, and rapper Frank Ocean, and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris headlined the performers' lineup this year.

Latin-American, Spanish-language artist Bad Bunny will make his debut performance at the music festival. K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will make its first performance at the annual event. Icelandic legend Bjork, British-Indian singer Jai Paul, and Spanish artist Rosalia will also perform at the star-studded music festival.

The complete lineup for this year is as follows:

$uicideboy$

070 Shake

1999.ODDS

2manydjs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Adam Beyer

AG Club

Airrica

Alex G

Ali Sethi

AngÃ¨le

Ashnikko

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Becky G

BENEE

Big Wild

BjÃ¶rk

BLACKPINK

Blondie

Boris Brejcha

Boygenius

BRATTY

Burna Boy

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Cannons

Cassian

Charli XCX

ChloÃ© Caillet

Chris Stussy

Christine and the Queens

Chromeo

Colyn

ConexiÃ³n Divina

DannyLux

Dennis Cruz & PAWSA

Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers

Despacio

Destroy Boys

Diljit Dosanjh

Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

DJ Tennis & Carlita

Doechii

Dombresky

Domi & JD Beck

Dominic Fike

Donavan's Yard

DPR LIVE & DPR IAN

DRAMA

EARTHGANG

El Michels Affair

Eladio CarriÃ³n

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Ethel Cain

Fisher & Chris Lake

FKJ

Flo Milli

FousheÃ©

Francis Mercier

Frank Ocean

Gabriels

GloRilla

Gordo

Gorillaz

Hiatus Kaiyote

Horsegirl

Hot Since 82

IDK

Idris Elba

Jackson Wang

Jai Paul

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones

Jan Blomqvist

Joy Crookes

Juliet Mendoza

Jupiter & Okwess

Kali Uchis

Kaytranada

Keinemusik

Kenny Bears

Knocked Loose

Kyle Watson

Labrinth

Latto

Lava La Rue

Lewis OfMan

Los Bitchos

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Magdalena Bay

Marc Rebillet

Mareux

Mathame

Metro Boomin

Minus the Light

MK

Mochakk

Momma

Monolink

MUNA

Mura Masa

NIA ARCHIVES

Noname

Nora En Pure

Oliver Koletzki

Overmono

Paris Texas

Pi'erre Bourne

Porter Robinson

Pusha T

Rae Sremmurd

Rebelution

Remi Wolf

Romy

ROSALÃA

Saba

Sasha & John Digweed

Sasha Alex Sloan

Scowl

SG Lewis

Shenseea

Sleaford Mods

Snail Mail

SOFI TUKKER

Soul Glo

Stick Figure

Sudan Archives

Sunset Rollercoaster

Tale Of Us

TESTPILOT

The Blaze

The Breeders

The Chemical Brothers

The Comet Is Coming

The Garden

The Kid LAROI

The Linda Lindas

The Murder Capital

Tobe Nwigwe

TSHA

TV Girl

Two Friends

UMI

Uncle Waffles

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wet Leg

Weyes Blood

WhoMadeWho

Whyte Fang

WILLOW

Yaeji

Yung Lean

YUNGBLUD

Yves Tumor

Â¿TÃ©o?

Ticket Sales

Coachella 2023 is around the corner. The ticket sales began in January. The first week tickets immediately sold out. The tickets for the first weekend are currently on a waiting list, and only a limited number of tickets are available for the second weekend on the official website.

The general tickets are available at US$ 549 + fees, general admission shuttle tickets can be purchased at US$ 599 + fees, and VIP tickets can be bought at US$ 1,069.

Live Stream Details

Music lovers from various parts of the world, including the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the Middle East, can watch the music and arts festival live online on the official YouTube channel of Coachella.