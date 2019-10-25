Former WWE star and mixed martial artist CM Punk has reportedly stated the name of his dream opponent. The 40-year-old former wrestler has mentioned WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin as the wrestler whom he wants to fight. Punk made an appearance on the 31 Thoughts podcast and while discussing many other topics stated this when asked about his dream opponent.

The 40-year-old former wrestler who has done a few films in recent times stated that the 54-year-old wrestler was the best in the circle during his time.

"Actually, if I were to pick an opponent, it would be Steve Austin. Obviously, everyone knows him as 'Stone Cold' – I would probably rather wrestle 'Stunning' Steve. Yeah, he was the best wrestler at that time in WCW, like '94. There was nobody better," Punk stated on the 31 Thoughts podcast.

The former WWE wrestler has been in the news recently after there were reports of him making a comeback in the company. The 40-year-old star who left WWE in 2014 had a tryout for the WWE Backstage show which is going to be telecasted on FS1 from November 5. The show will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as one of the hosts. As per latest reports, Punk has been roped in by FOX officials for the show.

The 40-year-old wrestler had earlier mentioned on social media that he has been in talks with the FOX authorities but not with WWE officials. Recently, WWE EVP Triple H had mentioned that they will definitely welcome Punk back in the show if the former wrestler wants to.

The WWE Championship winner who is a very popular figure among the fans might make a comeback in the ring. It will be a treat for the wrestling fans all over the world who have been waiting for the superstar to return to the company. If there is a fight between Stone Cold and Punk then it will be one of the biggest matches in WWE in recent times.