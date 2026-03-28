The AI Application Studio and Hosting platform of Hosting.com was released on March 25, 2026. The product is aimed at a specific and rising issue. In a few minutes, AI tools can serve to create functioning software, yet the vast majority of end users lack any sure method of deploying this code with security.

The platform was developed by the company based on three enterprise-level infrastructure providers, Cloudflare Enterprise (an internet security and content delivery network deployed by millions of businesses and organizations across the world), AMD EPYC server processors, and Nova by WebPros, a control panel and application management layer. Collectively, they constitute the technical backbone of what Hosting.com is motivating as a first-of-its-kind solution between AI code generation and code-ready deployment.

The Security Problem AI Coders Cannot Solve Themselves

The information that was quoted in the launch resources of the company states that 75% of leaders in research and development express security concerns related to AI-generated code. That number indicates a systems issue: the tools that facilitate software development at a faster pace, and allow it to be created by non-programmers, do not necessarily create software that can be safely used on the open internet.

The AI coding assistants that can be found within the features of popular development environments can generate functional code within a single session. The vast majority of individual developers, and all non-technical users developing with AI tools, do not have a clear way to go from a successful prototype to a production, publicly accessible deployment.

The platform of Hosting.com tries to bridge that gap by providing a security layer that comes as a package with each and every hosted application. It has a web application firewall (WAF, a security filter that removes malicious traffic before it gets to the application) and server-level protection, performance and resilience through a content delivery network (CDN), encrypted connections represented by SSL certificates, and transactional email. These modules are usual with the enterprise deployments, but have historically needed a specialist set up to assemble.

"The way people build software has fundamentally changed. AI coding tools have reached mainstream adoption, and we built this platform so that anyone, regardless of technical background, can go from idea to live application with the security and infrastructure that used to require an entire DevOps team", added Bryan Muthig, CEO of Hosting.com.

Two Workflows, Two Audiences

The site is designed to have two different user experiences, which the company identifies as Build and Launch.

The Build workflow takes users through Nova via WebPros, a combined AI-powered design and development studio where a user is able to design and generate applications without moving out of the hosting interface. Nova is the in-browser coding/scaffolding layer where users can describe what they wish to create, and it serves as an exchange to get an application back, deployable. The focus of this route is mostly on non-technical users and beginners in the entrepreneurial industry, with the idea to implement but not yet possess the technical knowledge to do so.

The Launch workflow has another user: the developer or small team that has already written code with an external AI tool like Cursor or GitHub Copilot, or another assistant, and requires an environment that automatically manages the security setup. Instead of adding servers manually and setting up firewalls and maintaining the renewal of their SSL, users in this workflow submit their existing code to the infrastructure of Hosting.com and, in exchange, are provided with a secure and live environment.

The distance is commercially significant. It makes Hosting.com not only a hosting company but also the intermediary between the AI-software explosion and the internet infrastructure that it needs to execute safely. The adoption of AI coding tools has become mainstream among developers worldwide, and an increasing portion of that output is being done by individuals who would not otherwise identify themselves as software engineers.

The Company behind the Platform

Hosting.com has not entered the web infrastructure market recently. The company is the new name of the rebranded heir to A2 Hosting, a Michigan-based web host which was established in 2001 and developed a reputation over more than twenty years of providing developer-friendly performance hosting. The strategic mandate was made more extensive with a new name, Hosting.com, which TechRadar had reported. Since redefining its business, the company has presented itself as a large global web hosting platform and boasted of tremendous growth.

The selection of the infrastructure partners to build the AI platform also demonstrates a calculated strategy to place the hosting market on the performance and security side. Cloudflare Enterprise offers protection at the network layer and content distribution on a global scale.

The underlying server fleet is based on AMD EPYC processors that are expected to be used widely in the high-density cloud and data center workloads that require memory bandwidth and a large number of cores. WebPros, also known as the parent company of Nova, provides control panel and hosting management software to companies that serve tens of millions of end users around the world.

The accessibility of creating code in AI tools has surpassed the equipment to safely implement the code. Hosting.com wagers that a security-bundled and already configured environment, to which a user can gain access regardless of their knowledge level of server administration, bridges a hole that even the AI coding tools themselves were not originally meant to fill.