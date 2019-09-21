US President Donald Trump has always stood against the fact that the climate is changing and the world is getting warmer. Even though he feels that climate change is not a matter to focus on and looking forward to boosting the economy by cutting much-needed regulation, a group of 23 states on Friday, September 20 sued to block the Trump administration from undoing California's authority to set strict car pollution rules.

A group of young people from all around the world staged a protest event while demanding action on climate. It should be mentioned that this lawsuit against Trump administration was submitted in US District Court in Washington and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement that "Mr President, we'll see you in court."

In addition, the California Governor Gavin Newsom said that Trump's latest move is not only harmful to the environment, but also "Bad for our health. Bad for our economy."

There is no doubt that California's vehicle emissions rules are more stringent than the Trump EPA's rules, which are followed by a dozen other US states that account for more than 40 percent of vehicle sales in the country.

Along with California, District of Columbia, Los Angeles and New York City sued the Transportation Department seeking a court order blocking the determination. The states suing include Michigan, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington State and Massachusetts.

It should be mentioned that when Trump became the President of US within hours his administration wiped Barack Obama's administration's climate and energy pages from the White House website and replaced it with the America First Energy Plan, which mostly focused on "clean coal".

In a recent hearing, titled "Voices Leading the Next Generation on the Global Climate Crisis," climate activist, Greta Thunberg who founded Fridays For Future and other US youth leaders testified to Congress over the climate crisis.

The Subcommittee Chairman William Keating said that "That is both inspiring and disheartening- disheartening because we should have been acting on this long before our youth needed to stand up and demand it."

In addition, Select Committee Chair Kathy Castor said that this young generation of leaders "know the science, they know the stakes and they know how to rise to the challenge. We need to rise with them."

While the climate change issue has turned into a debatable topic that will be raised again and again during the Presidential election campaign, millions of activists all over the world abandoned school and work on Friday to join mass protests calling for action against climate change before a UN summit.